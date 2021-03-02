Beijing could tighten its grip on Hong Kong further, showing lack of concern for international outcry

China's central government might be willing to ignore international outcry over its crackdown on Hong Kong as it reportedly weighs further actions to tighten its grip on the city, one analyst told CNBC on Monday.

Last week, media outlets including Reuters and South China Morning Post reported that Beijing could be considering changes to Hong Kong's electoral system that could limit pro-democracy politicians and prevent them from running in local elections.

The reports came as Xia Baolong, director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of China's State Council, said in a Mandarin-language statement that Hong Kong should be governed by patriots who don't violate the national security law or challenge the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party, according to a CNBC translation.

Xia said one of the reasons Hong Kong saw an anti-China movement was because the city's important institutions were not fully helmed by patriots. One way to ensure that only those most loyal to China govern Hong Kong is by improving the city's electoral system through closing relevant legal loopholes, he added.