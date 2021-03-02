Golden Globes ratings sink to all-time low, as awards show loses two-thirds of audience

Gregg Donovan holds a sign in support of the "Time's Up Globes" movement outside the Beverly Hilton Hotel where the Golden Globes are taking place , February 28, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California.

Not even Tina Fey and Amy Poehler could save Sunday's Golden Globes from sour ratings.

On Tuesday, Nielsen data revealed that the 78th annual award show put on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association had only captured 6.9 million viewers, a 63% drop from the 18.4 million that tuned in to 2020's telecast.

The last time the ceremony pulled in such tepid viewership was in 2008 when the show was morphed into a press conference because of the writers strike. Around 6 million people tuned in to that telecast. The least-watched Globes, however, were back in 1995 when only 3.6 million watched the program.

Sunday's broadcast was marred by technical hiccups and overshadowed by scandal, as the HFPA was under heavy fire for its lack of Black voters and continued reports of internal corruption. Fey, Poehler and a number of award winners used their air time to lambast the organization, leading to an awkward night of pseudo celebration.

The ceremony drew a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49, a drastic 68% drop from the prior year's show, which previously held the record for the all-time lowest rating for that key demographic.

NBC, which inked a $60 million-a-year deal with the HFPA in 2018 for exclusive rights to the broadcast for eight years, may be rethinking the ceremony's worth.

While the HFPA used Sunday's show to issue a statement about their plans to include more Black journalists and other minority reporters in its organization in the future, many felt the apology fell flat. The organization is dealing with multiple scandals and its reputation is tarnished in the eyes of Hollywood's elite and audiences around the world.

Still, the ceremony and its awards remain coveted by the film and television industries. Nominations and wins, even from an organization like the HFPA, are still marketing opportunities for studios and celebrities. Note how often the words "Golden Globe winner" or "Golden Globe nominated" are used in trailers and other promotional materials.

