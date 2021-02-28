Golden Globes Live Updates: 'Schitt's Creek,' 'Soul,' 'Mank' and more vie for top Hollywood honors

Golden Globe trophies are set by the stage ahead of the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards nominations announcement at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills on December 9, 2019.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will kick off this year's awards season on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC as they host the 78th Golden Globes from opposite coasts.

Fey will be at the Rainbow Room in New York City, while Amy Poehler will be at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, but the show will lack its star-studded audience. Instead a small group of front-line and essential workers will attend the ceremony, which honors the best of television and film.

The nominees highlight much of what folks watched during the pandemic lockdown of 2020. Shows like "Queen's Gambit," "The Crown," "Schitt's Creek" and "Ted Lasso" look to square off in the television categories while "Mank," "Nomadland," "Hamilton" and "Palm Springs" vie for the top awards in the film segment.

"Mank," a film centered around "Citizen Kane" co-writer Herman Mankiewicz, landed six nominations, the most of any film this year. The film helped Netflix snag the most nominations, with 42.

"Schitt's Creek," which swept the Emmy Awards in 2020, tallied five nominations including four nods in acting categories and one for best comedy series.

