How to watch the 2021 Golden Globes without cable

Golden Globe trophies are set by the stage ahead of the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards nominations announcement at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills on December 9, 2019.

The 78th Golden Globes are set to kick off Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

The ceremony, which honors the best of television and film, highlights much of what folks watched during the pandemic lockdown of 2020.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, veteran hosts of the Globes, are set to emcee the event. Fey will be live from New York City's Rainbow Room and Poehler from the Beverly Hilton.

The Hollywood Foreign Press had previously announced that Jane Fonda will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award and Norman Lear will be honored with the Carol Burnett award. Among the closely watched categories will be the director category, where three women have been nominated for the first time.

For those that wish to tune into the annual awards show, but don't have cable, there are plenty of options.

The ceremony will be available to stream on:

Roku

Hulu with Live TV

YouTube TV

AT&T TV

Sling TV

Fubo TV

NBC's website, app or its streaming service Peacock

There won't be a traditional red carpet this year, just like Emmy Awards last September, as those that would typically have been invited to the ceremony will remain home because of the ongoing epidemic. However, some broadcasters are using the hours before the ceremony kicks off to countdown top red carpet outfits, memorable Golden Globe moments and interview nominees.

Also like the Emmys, nominees will remain at home and only a handful of presenters will be live from location.

