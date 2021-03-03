Police preparing for possible militia 'plot to breach the Capitol' in Washington on Thursday

National Guardsmen walk the grounds of the U.S. Capitol on the third day of U.S President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial in Washington, U.S., February 11, 2021.

The U.S. Capitol Police Department said Wednesday that it has obtained intelligence showing a "possible plot to breach the Capitol" on Thursday "by an unidentified militia group."

"We are taking this intelligence seriously," Capitol police said in a press release, which also said that authorities are prepared for potential violence.

"Due to the sensitive nature of this information we cannot provide additional details at this time."

The alert came a day after the Homeland Security Department and the FBI sent an intelligence bulletin to state and local law enforcement agencies warning that some domestic groups have "discussed plans to take control of the U.S. Capitol and remove democratic lawmakers on or about 4 March," a senior law enforcement official told NBC News on Wednesday.

Disclosures of the possible threat comes two months after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, when thousands of supporters of then-President Donald Trump invaded the halls of Congress and disrupted the confirmation of President Joe Biden's election.

Five people died in connection with that attack, among them Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick.

March 4 is seen as a significant date by some extremists, particularly among followers of the QAnon conspiracy theory, because until 1937 it was the date for presidential inaugurations. Some QAnon followers believe that Trump will be able to re-take power that day.