European markets head for higher open; UK investors await budget plans

Meanwhile, stocks in Asia-Pacific were mostly higher in Wednesday trade, as a private survey showed slowing services sector activity in China last month. The Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers' Index came in at 51.5 for February, a decline from January's reading of 52. PMI readings above 50 represent expansion while those below that level signify contraction. PMI readings are sequential and show on-month expansion or contraction. The U.K. market will be focused on taxation and spending plans set to be presented by Chancellor Rishi Sunak later Wednesday, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to play havoc with the British economy, although the lifting of restrictions is planned in the next few months. Sunak's statement on the budget to parliament begins around 12:30 pm London time.

On Tuesday evening, it was announced that the U.K.'s furlough scheme, aimed at keeping people paid and in jobs while businesses are closed due to the pandemic, would be extended until September. In other coronavirus developments, U.S. President Joe Biden said Tuesday the country will have a large enough supply of coronavirus vaccines to inoculate every adult in the nation by the end of May — two months earlier than previously expected. Earnings on Tuesday come from Vivendi, Stellantis, Prudential and Persimmon and data releases include fourth-quarter Italian GDP, Ireland and Portugal's unemployment rate in February and January, respectively, and final composite PMI data for the euro zone in February.


