A key to revenue growth in Big Tech era is missing at most companies

Digital transformation at brands like Dunkin has resulted in rapid innovation that can generate as much as 59% of revenue, according to new research published in an MIT journal, but a majority of management teams continue to lag on digital skills. S3studio | Getty Images News | Getty Images

JP Morgan chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon recently captured headlines when he said his Wall Street management team should be "scared s---less" of the fintech threat. A new MIT study of management teams at near-2,000 companies globally with $1 billion or more in revenue supports the J.P. Morgan chief's view: the majority of corporate executives are not "digitally savvy" and it is costing them in terms of revenue potential from innovation and cross-selling. In financial services, specifically, the MIT study published on Wednesday finds that only 12% of teams are meeting the mark digitally, but it is not even the worst among sectors as a majority of public companies struggle to compose senior teams with digital DNA. Only 7% of all companies in the MIT study were rated as being "digitally savvy," and those companies outperform peers by as much as 48% on revenue and valuation, as well as 15% on net margin. Top "digitally savvy" companies generate 59% of revenue from innovations introduced within a three-year-period. In an era during which the tech sector has created multiple trillion-dollar-plus market cap companies, moving quickly is critical, and the MIT researchers say it is not too late. Investments, if large enough and made soon enough, can help close the gap and improve financial performance.

If companies execute on the challenge properly, the MIT team says, within a decade we will no longer be talking about "digital transformation" or "digitally savvy" executives. As the opportunity grows exponentially, the skill set and corporate mentality will become core to successful operations. "In Australia, supermarket chain Woolworths' CEO Brad Banducci was recently quoted saying it won't be long before the number of visits to digital will be more than in-store and that's a stunning change," says Peter Weill, senior research scientist and chair of the Center for Information Systems Research (CISR) at the MIT Sloan School of Management, and one of the authors of the new study. "But it is here to stay. The word digital will disappear. It will just be the way of doing business," Weill says. [A previous study conducted by the MIT researchers in 2019 of over 3,000 U.S.-listed companies with $1 billion-plus in revenue found that only 24% of corporate boards of directors made the "digital savvy" cut.] CNBC recently conducted an interview with two of the lead researchers on the study, Weill and Stephanie Woerner, research scientist at the MIT Center for Information Systems Research. It has been edited for clarity and length. CNBC: Were you surprised by the relatively poor numbers the study revealed? Woerner: I was surprised to see the information as low as it was, but it is a global number, for public traded companies across the globe, so there may be some regional differences, but this is a call to arms. We need executives to be thinking about what digital can do for their company and how can you educate yourself on the opportunities and challenges. Weill: There is still a lot of variation. Take media, software and telecom, which ranked highest among sectors, with one-third of executives being rated as digitally savvy. Even a third is really differentiated. The way to think about it is, what is the opportunity and where should we focus talent. CNBC: Does the fact that your study found only 7% of teams are digitally savvy mean there is a risk only 7% of companies survive? Weill: If you don't change anything, then this is an existential threat. Amazon and WeChat and the "winner takes most" model is so good that regulators are now being asked to help. But I think there is a good opportunity and we are seeing companies invest heavily in increasing digital savvy of boards and teams and it can be done quickly. At Cemex [Mexican building materials giant] it went from zero to 50% of revenue in two years from digital transformation. Woerner: Companies can also rely on having existing digitally savvy members of management teams guide them. The need for this is a pressing need, and companies can rely in some cases on the existence of digitally savvy executives already there. Weill: It does take a critical mass of executives. When we studied boards of directors, we found that when the first director with digital skills was hired, the board was happy, but no one listened to them. So they hired another digitally savvy director, and they talked to each other, and no one understood their language. The guidance became successful only when the board got to three, and for management teams, like at Cemex, the number needs to be higher. CNBC: Is this a situation in which firms will be forced to acquire more start-ups to gain the digital skills and services? Weill: The most important thing is to not focus on specific project risk, whether an acquisition or an in-house build — the 'should we do it?' question— but on whether the company needs to change the business model. I was recently at a session of a board at a financial services company and the conversation was all about how to add more value to core products already being sold. The margin on most products in financial services is going down, so companies need to create markets for not just their own products but complimentary products, and through a single sign-on. It's what we hear boards talking about the most, not just fintech, but the margin on most products in financial services is going down so they have to find substitution. Woerner: Our digital savvy board members say being savvy allows the team to evaluate the risk of not doing something. Often they have evaluated acquisitions in terms of compliance and security [in financial services], but these teams are asking if deals are good for what will be able to do as a result, and the cost of not doing it, looking at the big picture. CNBC: You note in your study that management teams often fall into a 'not my job' mentality when it comes to digital. Why, and what is the risk of continuing that way? Weill: My sense is that middle management is looking for guidance on how to behave differently and very willing to change, but there is lots of resistance at the power level to make these kinds of changes. It means organizational upheaval, and there are winners and losers. If the executive team doesn't change, managers don't change, the only options will be acquisition of other business models or starting a new all-digital unit, such as car companies have done with mobility or banks have done around online mortgages.