Sen. Ron Wyden said it's a 'prescription for trouble' to end jobless benefits for the long-term unemployed

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore., speaks at a Senate Finance Committee hearing at the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 25, 2021.

Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said Wednesday it's a "prescription for trouble" to end jobless benefits for the long-term unemployed and gig workers in August, during a congressional recess, instead of September.

Wyden also said that he would have preferred broader eligibility for $1,400 stimulus checks but is OK with a compromise policy backed by President Joe Biden, which would more strictly limit the number of Americans who get checks.

The Democrat-led House of Representatives passed a $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill Saturday that offers $1,400 checks to individuals who earn up to $75,000 a year and married couples who earn up to $150,000.

Those limits are the same as two pandemic aid packages passed last year, which respectively offered $1,200 and $600 one-time checks.

Wyden is among about a dozen Senate Democrats who this week pressed Biden to support legislation that would automatically issue stimulus checks and jobless benefits. That aid would phase out as the economy improves.

The Senate is now debating the $1.9 trillion relief bill, the American Rescue Plan. Democrats aim to get a bill on Biden's desk by the end of next week.