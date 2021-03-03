What to watch today: Dow futures turn negative, giving up earlier gains

The Senate is expected to start debate as soon as Wednesday on its version of the House-passed, $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill. However, it excludes a federal minimum wage boost to $15 per hour. President Joe Biden on Tuesday urged Democrats to stand united and approve the measure, even as some party moderates sought to dial back parts of the package. (AP)

The U.S. will have a large enough supply of coronavirus vaccines to inoculate "every adult in America" by the end of May, two months earlier than previously expected, Biden said at the White House on Tuesday. The announcement came as the administration works to increase production of Johnson & Johnson's newly cleared single-shot vaccine, and rival Merck agrees to pitch in. (CNBC)



* Biden urges states to vaccinate teachers, school staff this month (CNBC)

* J&J chief on Merck partnership: 'Extraordinary times take extraordinary efforts' (CNBC)

* 'Vaccine, vaccine': Dolly sings 'Jolene' rewrite before shot (AP)

The Republican governors of Texas and Mississippi both announced Tuesday that they're lifting mask mandates in their states and allowing businesses to reopen at full capacity even as the decline in new daily Covid-19 cases slows. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky on Monday warned states against lifting public health restrictions too quickly. (CNBC)

America's biggest companies are urging Congress to establish a permanent path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. In a letter Wednesday, a coalition of more than 100 companies and trade associations asked Senate leaders to pass the bipartisan Dream Act of 2021. (CNBC)

Rocket Companies fell 6% in Wednesday's premarket trading after more than doubling over the past three sessions. On Tuesday, the Quicken Loans and Rocket Mortgage parent surged over 71% on no apparent news. The heavily shorted stock appears to have garnered bullish interest from day traders on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum. (CNBC)



* Rocket shares downgraded by RBC because of 'abnormal' trading activity (CNBC Pro)

Casino operator Las Vegas Sands said Wednesday it would sell its Vegas real estate and operations to private equity giant Apollo Global Management for about $6.25 billion. The properties include the Venetian Resort Las Vegas and the Sands Expo and Convention Center. Shares of Las Vegas Sands were up almost 3% in the premarket. Apollo fell nearly 1%. (Reuters)

Oscar Health (OSCR) is set to debut Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. The health insurance startup backed by Google-parent Alphabet priced its initial public offering Tuesday evening at $39 per share, above the already-raised expected range of $36 to $38. The IPO gives Oscar Health a market value of $7.7 billion ahead of trading. (CNBC)

Microsoft (MSFT) said that China-based government hackers have exploited a bug in its email server software to target U.S. organizations. A "highly skilled and sophisticated" state-sponsored group operating from China has been trying to steal information from a number of American targets, Microsoft added. (AP)

* Neera Tanden withdraws from nomination as Biden budget chief (CNBC)

Federal national security officials are set to testify Wednesday in a second Senate hearing about what went wrong on Jan. 6. They'll face questions about missed intelligence and botched efforts to quickly gather National Guard troops that day as a violent mob of Donald Trump supporters laid siege to the U.S. Capitol. (AP)

* FBI chief tells lawmakers that violent 'domestic terrorism' growing in U.S. (AP)