Amazon-backed food delivery firm Deliveroo picks London for its blockbuster debut

LONDON — British food delivery start-up Deliveroo announced Thursday that it plans to list in London, in a post-Brexit boost for the City.

The firm, which is backed by Amazon, is expected to go public later this year. It went from near failure in 2020 amid a competition review into Amazon's minority investment, to operating profitability toward the end of the year thanks to the coronavirus lockdown-driven surge in demand for online takeout services. Amazon's stake in Deliveroo was greenlit by the regulator last summer.

Deliveroo said it would adopt a dual-class share structure for its market debut, giving its founder and CEO Will Shu enhanced voting rights and therefore more control over the direction of the company. It comes after a government-backed review called for reforms to London's listing regime, including the ability to list dual-class shares which were pioneered by Google and Facebook.

In Deliveroo's case, the dual-class structure will be limited to three years followed by a shift to a traditional single-class share structure, in line with the recent recommendations.

"Deliveroo was born in London," Shu said in a statement Thursday. "This is where I founded the company and delivered our first order. London is a great place to live, work, do business and eat. That's why I'm so proud and excited about a potential listing here."

The news is a boon to London's stock market, which is looking to attract more high-growth tech firms to compete with New York and the European Union, following Britain's withdrawal from the bloc. Amsterdam last month overtook London as the biggest share trading capital in Europe.