If you got a voucher for canceled plans, now is the time to use it

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, many flights are canceled at Orlando International Airport in Florida on March 24, 2020.

One year ago, I booked round-trip tickets on Frontier Airlines for a vacation in Florida. When the coronavirus outbreak grounded our plans, I was issued a voucher — good for three months.

Like me, an overwhelming majority of Americans shortened, postponed or canceled their plans in 2020.

Most were also issued vouchers or credits good for a future date. Twelve months later, those credits are likely expired — or are about to.

More than half of all adults, or about 54%, who laid out money for activities that were canceled due to the pandemic already lost those funds, according to a study by Bankrate.com.

Fewer received partial refunds, although it varied by the type of purchase. About 35% who canceled short-term home rentals got some, but not all, of their money back.

Less than a quarter of adults were partially refunded for canceled flights, sporting events, concerts, theater tickets or hotel stays, Bankrate found.