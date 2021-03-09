Bitcoin tops $1 trillion in value again as the cryptocurrency's price jumps

In this photo illustration, a visual representation of the digital Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin is on display in front of the Bitcoin course's graph on February 09, 2021 in Paris, France.

Bitcoin's value surpassed $1 trillion on Tuesday as the price of the cryptocurrency jumped.

The digital coin's price rose on Tuesday and its market capitalization went above $1 trillion in mid-morning trade Singapore time, according to CoinDesk.

Bitcoin extended those gains hitting a 24-hour high of $54,029.85 at around 11.35 a.m. Singapore time, around 7% higher than the same time a day before. Bitcoin has since pared some of those gains.

It is only the second time that bitcoin's value has surpassed a $1 trillion after hitting that milestone for the first time on Feb. 19. Bitcoin's market capitalization held above $1 trillion for a few days, before falling below that mark.