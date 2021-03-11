After dethroning Huawei in China, Oppo launches high-end smartphone in global push

GUANGZHOU, China — Chinese smartphone maker Oppo launched a new flagship device on Thursday as it looks to push further into the high-end market to challenge global giants such as Apple and Samsung.

The Find X3 will be sold in China while the Find X3 Pro will be launched in international markets as Oppo tries to expand its global footprint.

Oppo which is owned by BBK Electronics, has made its name by selling low-cost smartphones with attractive features. That has helped it grow into the world's fourth-largest smartphone player in the fourth quarter. In January, Oppo became the number one smartphone vendor in China for the first time, according to Counterpoint Research.

The Chinese firm has managed to capture demand for 5G devices in China with its low-cost A-series and Reno brands. It has taken advantage of Huawei's smartphone troubles as a result of U.S. sanctions on the company.

Oppo is now hoping the Find X3 Pro will give the Chinese telco a way to boost its market share abroad and take on the likes of Xiaomi, Apple and Samsung.