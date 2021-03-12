Regional bank stocks could be the big winners in 2021 as rates rise, economy rebounds

Regional banks' stocks are emerging as winners in a world of rising interest rates, analysts said.

Investors have been anxious that the hotly debated $1.9 trillion stimulus, which President Joe Biden signed on Thursday afternoon, could help overheat the economy and result in higher interest rates.

Those fears led the 10-year Treasury to reach a new high above 1.6% on Friday and the stock market declined as technology shares fell.

Not all stocks will face a drubbing when interest rates inch up, however. Analysts believe that regional banks could be standout performers under those circumstances.

Indeed, the SPDR S&P regional banking ETF is up about 37% year-to-date – significantly outperforming the S&P 500 for the period. The fund, which counts SVB Financial Group and Fifth Third Bancorp among its holdings, rose about 2% on Friday.

"Given our base case view that yields continue to move higher from here, our analysis would suggest that banks still have further room to run," said Ken A. Zerbe, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley in a March 8 research note.