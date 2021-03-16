Extra $300 unemployment benefits may not arrive until April or later, says Labor Department

Extra unemployment benefits offered by the American Rescue Plan may not arrive until mid-April or later, the U.S. Department of Labor said Monday.

The $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill, which President Joe Biden signed Thursday, extended jobless aid to Labor Day and continued a $300 weekly enhancement to benefits.

States need several weeks to tweak their computer systems and account for the changes, a Labor Department official said Monday in a memo to state unemployment agencies.

"Acknowledging that states need time to modify their computer systems to accommodate the extensions and modifications, the Department expects many states will need until the middle of April or later to implement the new provisions and begin notifying individuals," wrote Suzan LeVine, principal deputy assistant secretary at the Labor Department's Employment and Training Administration.

Prior rounds of additional pandemic aid for the jobless also took weeks — and sometimes months — to disburse, depending on the state.

The $900 billion relief measure signed by former President Donald Trump in December extended benefits for the long-term unemployed to March 14. Others who hadn't exhausted their maximum aid allotment can continue receiving federal benefits until April 11.