Anheuser-Busch CEO says Travis Scott-backed Cacti hard seltzer sold out after debut this week

Anheuser-Busch is boosting production of its latest hard seltzer offering after the beverage, developed alongside rapper Travis Scott, saw furious demand, CEO Michel Doukeris told CNBC on Wednesday.

The drink — called Cacti Agave Spiked Seltzer — launched earlier this week. Its official website said the product was sold out online, as of Wednesday evening, and directed visitors to search for stores that carry it.

In an interview on "Closing Bell," Doukeris said physical retailers are reporting strong sales, too. "Several of them are saying that they have never seen anything like this before: sold out within one day," Doukeris said. "We are ramping up now production and delivery because we sold out completely yesterday."

Cacti Agave Spiked Seltzer now comes in three flavors — pineapple, lime and strawberry — and has 7% alcohol by volume. Anheuser-Busch, which is a subsidiary of Belgium-based AB InBev, said in a press release the hard seltzer is made with "100% premium blue agave from Mexico."