Tesla is in a bubble and it’s ‘going down,’ top fund manager says

Shares of the electric car maker Tesla are going to see sharp falls as interest rates increase after the coronavirus crisis, Lansdowne Partners fund manager Per Lekander told CNBC.

Lekander told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" Tuesday that he thinks Tesla is in a bubble and that he's short on Elon Musk's firm, meaning he will profit if the value of Tesla's stock falls.

Tesla's market value soared to over $800 billion in the 12 months leading up to January, before dropping to less than $600 billion in February. It now stands at around $679 billion.

"My take is that this year is going to be the comeback for the incumbents," said Lekander, calling out German carmaker Volkswagen, which is valued at 119 billion euros ($141 billion), as one company he's particularly bullish on.

"There are a few golden nuggets, which I think are going to be long-term winners. But in the short term, my guess if I'm right on the macro call that interest rates go up and the market wakes up to (the fact that) the incumbents are not as badly positioned as they think, then yes, I think Tesla is going down."