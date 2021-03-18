5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

1. Nasdaq, S&P 500 futures hit by another jump in Treasury yields

A man walks in front Nasdaq building at Times Square on March 10, 2021, in New York. John Smith | Corbis News | Getty Images

A woman walks in front of a store on February 22, 2021, in New York City. John Smith | Corbis News | Getty Images

While raising its outlook for economic growth and inflation, the Fed cut its unemployment rate forecast to 4.5% this year. The unemployment rate was 6.2% in February. In another hint about the jobs picture, the Labor Department on Thursday morning reported a higher-than-expected 770,000 new filings for unemployment benefits last week. Economists had been expecting 700,000 initial jobless claims.

2. Bond traders continue to battle the Fed on rates

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a virtual news conference in Tiskilwa, Illinois, on Dec. 16, 2020. Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Despite Fed assurances that near-zero rates likely won't rise through 2023, the 10-year Treasury yield Thursday touched 1.74%, a high back to January 2020, as traders continued to battle central bankers on rates. The rapid climb in the benchmark yield, which started this year under 1%, has been a drag on high-growth stocks, many of which are tech companies on the Nasdaq, as higher rates erode the value of future profits and squeeze market valuations. In addition to releasing projections Wednesday afternoon following its two-day March meeting, the Fed left rates and its asset purchase program unchanged.

3. Top Biden officials and Chinese diplomats set to meet

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a joint news conference after the Foreign and Defense Ministerial meeting between South Korea and the U.S. at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, March 18, 2021. Lee Jin-Man | Reuters

America's top diplomat early Thursday pressed China to use its "tremendous influence" to convince North Korea to abandon its nuclear program, hours after reclusive Pyongyang vowed to ignore any U.S. overtures to resume negotiations. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke at the end of security talks with South Korea in Seoul. Blinken will meet senior Chinese officials in Anchorage, Alaska, on his way back to Washington later Thursday. Ties between the world's two largest economies have been torn for years and the Biden administration has yet to signal whether it's ready or willing to back down from the hard-line stance taken under former President Donald Trump.

4. House to vote on two immigration bills, including one for 'Dreamers'

Demonstrators hold illuminated signs during a rally supporting the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA), or the Dream Act, outside the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., Jan. 18, 2018. Zach Gibson | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The House was set to vote Thursday on a bill to give so-called Dreamers, immigrants brought to the U.S. as kids, full legal status and a chance for citizenship. A second measure would do the same for immigrant farm workers. Both measures seemed certain to pass. When similar versions of the bills passed the House in 2019, seven Republicans voted for the Dreamers bill and 34 backed the farm workers measure. However, GOP support is expected to plummet this time as the party rallies behind demands for tougher restrictions at the U.S.-Mexico border.

5. Federal April 15 tax filing day delayed until May 17

The Internal Revenue Service headquarters in Washington, D.C. Samuel Corum/Bloomberg via Getty Images