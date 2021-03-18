Inclusion isn't just right, it's also profitable, TIAA CEO Roger Ferguson says

TIAA CEO Roger Ferguson, Jr. participates in the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit: A World of Change at The TimesCenter on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in New York.

Diversity in the workplace isn't just the right thing to do, it's also the most profitable thing to do, outgoing TIAA CEO Roger W. Ferguson Jr. told CNBC.

"It actually is economically a smart thing to do from a standpoint of business," Ferguson told CNBC's Sharon Epperson as part of the network's Inclusion in Action forum. "There are more and more studies that show diversity in the boardroom, diversity in C-suites, leads to better performance both in terms profitability, stock market performance … there are many ways in which diversity is the right thing to do and the smart thing to do."

Getting a better mix of both workers and executives has taken corporate focus in light of last year's protests against racial injustice, as well as growing wealth and income disparities in the U.S.

The Covid-19 pandemic has turned a spotlight on the issue as well, with women and those at the bottom of the income ladder – often people of color – taking a far greater economic hit from the business lockdowns put into effect.

Ferguson noted the shrinking middle class and its declining share of the income base as evidence that "the benefits are not spread evenly or equitably across society."

"When I think of inclusive capitalism, I think of a society that is not only benefiting but also a more equitable distribution of the benefits," he said.

Federal Reserve economists have estimated that the unemployment rate for the bottom fifth of earners is in excess of 20% while the overall jobless level is 6.2%. While falling sharply from the early stages of the pandemic, the unemployment rate is 9.9% for Black people and 8.5% for Hispanics.

The unemployment rate for women is 6%, but that has come amid a slide in the labor force participation rate from 58.4% prior to the pandemic to 56.3% in February.