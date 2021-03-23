Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

The price tag for the infrastructure package is growing and that could boost these stocks

Thomas Franck@tomwfranck
Share
Traffic is diverted on Foothill Road as workers place K-rail barricades along burn areas during a winter rain storm in Ventura, California, January 9, 2018.
Monica Almeida | Reuters

As President Joe Biden's infrastructure plans grow, so too does the potential upside for a handful of materials, construction and machinery stocks, according to Goldman Sachs analysis.

While the brokerage said last week that its infrastructure basket has already made sizable returns since it became clear Democrats would hold majorities in both congressional chambers, Goldman's calculations were based on the White House floating a plan worth $2 trillion.

Now, given reports that the Biden economic team is working on a $3 trillion proposal and a gradual introduction of higher tax rates in the future, Goldman's infrastructure plays could be set for gains in the months ahead.

More In Investing trends

CNBC ProHere are the biggest winning investments since the Covid market bottom one year ago
Jesse Poundan hour ago
CNBC ProGoldman sees the online sports betting market worth nearly $40 billion by 2033. How to play it
Jesse Pound
CNBC ProGoldman sees higher taxes as the next big market worry with these stocks particularly vulnerable
Thomas Franck
Read More