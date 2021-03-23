The price tag for the infrastructure package is growing and that could boost these stocks

Traffic is diverted on Foothill Road as workers place K-rail barricades along burn areas during a winter rain storm in Ventura, California, January 9, 2018.

As President Joe Biden's infrastructure plans grow, so too does the potential upside for a handful of materials, construction and machinery stocks, according to Goldman Sachs analysis.

While the brokerage said last week that its infrastructure basket has already made sizable returns since it became clear Democrats would hold majorities in both congressional chambers, Goldman's calculations were based on the White House floating a plan worth $2 trillion.

Now, given reports that the Biden economic team is working on a $3 trillion proposal and a gradual introduction of higher tax rates in the future, Goldman's infrastructure plays could be set for gains in the months ahead.