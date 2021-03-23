The national eviction ban is set to expire at the end of March. The CDC likely will extend it

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may be moving to extend the national eviction moratorium that has been in effect since September and is now scheduled to expire at the end of March.

The CDC has sent a proposal to the Office of Management and Budget for regulatory review, which experts say indicates that the health agency is taking steps to keep the protection in place as coronavirus cases surge in many states and millions of Americans remain behind on their rent.

"It's not a guarantee, but the submission to OMB means that it is likely that the administration will extend the CDC order on evictions," said Shamus Roller, executive director of the National Housing Law Project.

Diane Yentel, president and CEO of the National Low Income Housing Coalition, agreed, saying it was "very likely" the ban will be extended before it lapses in nine days.

The CDC and White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Landlord groups have opposed the eviction ban, saying the pandemic has gone on for more than a year now and that they cannot continue housing tenants for free and allowing them to rack up arrears.

"Short-term policies like eviction moratoria leave renters accruing insurmountable debt and jeopardize the ability for rental housing providers to provide safe, affordable housing," said Bob Pinnegar, president of the National Apartment Association.

Housing advocates point out that Congress has now allocated more than $45 billion in rental assistance to address those arrears, and say it would be a waste of that money to allow evictions to proceed before it reaches renters and their landlords.