New home sales take a hit as builders grapple with big delays and bigger costs

A contractor frames a house under construction in Lehi, Utah, U.S., on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Private residential construction in the U.S. rose 2.7% in November. George Frey | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Sales of newly built homes fell more than expected in February, as builders faced higher costs and persistent delays, and, consequently, raised their prices. Taken together with rising mortgage rates during the month, affordability for buyers took a major hit. The headline sales numbers were disappointing, with an 18% monthly drop to the slowest pace since last May, according to the U.S. Census. But some of the technical numbers are more telling of where builders expect their business to go.

"Though buyer traffic remains strong, some home building activity is being delayed due to material shortages," said Chuck Fowke, chairman of the National Association of Home Builders and a builder from Tampa, Florida. "This is forcing builders and buyers to grapple with rising affordability issues, as soaring lumber prices have added more than $24,000 to the price of a new home." Higher interest rates, supply shortages and rising material prices are weakening affordability, pushing the median price of a new home in February up just over 5% annually. There are other, more telling data points, as well. The number of homes sold before construction began rose 20% year over year in February, according to the Census Bureau.

This shows that, in the context of the broader housing market, builders are seeing increased delays in getting their products to their buyers. Some of the big public builders have said in earnings releases that they are delaying construction, so as not to be building while material costs are at their latest peaks. Likewise, the number of homes for sale that haven't started construction was up 64% in February.