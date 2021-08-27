National eviction ban has been struck down. What renters need to know

People protest for a moratorium on evictions on Aug. 4, 2021 in New York.

Millions of Americans who remain behind on their rent could now be at risk of being pushed out of their homes after the Supreme Court rejected the Biden administration's most recent eviction ban.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced its new eviction ban at the start of this month, a few days after its previous moratorium had expired. That order covered renters in areas experiencing "substantial" and "high" levels of coronavirus cases, and was supposed to be in effect until Oct. 3.

The Supreme Court's ruling on Thursday that the CDC had exceeded its authority with the ban means renters are no longer protected by it.

The health agency's attempts at stopping evictions amid the pandemic have faced numerous legal challenges and property owners have criticized the policies, saying they can't afford to continue housing people for free.

Advocates, however, slammed the lifting of the ban.

"The tragic, consequential and entirely avoidable outcome of this ruling will be millions of people losing their homes this fall and winter, just as the delta variant ravages communities and lives," said Diane Yentel, president and CEO of the National Low Income Housing Coalition.

More than 11 million Americans remain behind on their rent, according to a recent analysis by The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. And nearly a quarter of Black renters are in arrears.