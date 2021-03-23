Young investors are taking on large financial risks, UK watchdog warns

LONDON — The U.K.'s financial regulator warned Tuesday that thrill-seeking young investors are taking on large financial risks, despite most admitting that significant losses could fundamentally impact their lives.

Britain's Financial Conduct Authority published its warning, based on research it had commissioned, that showed a "new, younger, more diverse group of consumers getting involved in higher risk investments, potentially prompted in part by the accessibility offered by new investment apps."

The financial watchdog identified assets such as cryptocurrency, crowdfunding, foreign exchange and contracts for difference as higher-risk investments. CFDs are a type of instrument used to bet on the future price of an investment, without actually having to own the underlying asset.

The FCA said the newer "self-directed" investor — people investing on their own behalf — that it had identified skewed more toward being women, under the age of 40, and from Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) backgrounds.

The report flagged that this new group was more likely to look at online platforms like YouTube and social media, including Reddit, for investing knowledge, advice and tips.

It categorized those investors taking on higher risk into three broad profiles — those "having a go," "thinking it through" and "the gambler." Those in the "having a go" group were more likely to use social media rather than traditional media for investing tips.

The FCA's warning and research comes after amateur investors on Reddit piled money into firms like GameStop in late January. The move led to losses for Wall Street hedge funds who had bet against the stocks.

At the time, the FCA issued a statement saying "buying shares in volatile markets is risky and you may quickly lose money."

Meanwhile, tweets by Tesla CEO Elon Musk and other celebrities backing dogecoin prompted a rally in the meme-based cryptocurrency.

The more established cryptocurrency bitcoin has also rocketed this year, topping the $60,000 mark earlier in March.