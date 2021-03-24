Your chance to get subsidized health insurance has been extended to Aug. 15

A special enrollment period for securing private health insurance through the nation's public exchanges has been extended by three months, the Biden administration announced Tuesday.

Originally set to close on May 15, the enrollment period now will end on Aug. 15, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said. The idea is to give consumers more time to take advantage of new savings authorized in the recently enacted American Rescue Plan.

Changes in that $1.9 trillion stimulus package include expanding the premium subsidies (technically tax credits) that are available through the federal marketplace and state exchanges and expanding who qualifies for the financial help.

More from Personal Finance:

How Social Security benefits are handled at death

The IRS has issued more than 42.5 million refunds

A decade-by-decade guide to retirement planning

Typically, eligibility for premium tax credits through the federal and state exchanges is limited to households whose income is from 100% to 400% of the poverty level. The stimulus package removes that cap for 2021 and 2022, as well as limits the amount anyone pays in premiums to 8.5% of their income as calculated by the exchange.

The tax credit is based on criteria that include income, age and the benchmark "silver" plan in your geographic area. The amount you qualify for is basically advanced to you over the course of the year via reduced premiums.

For illustration, as outlined in a report from the Congressional Budget Office: Say a 64-year-old with $58,000 in income — about 450% of the 2021 poverty level of $12,880 — currently pays $12,900 in annual premiums for a plan through the exchange because they don't qualify for subsidies. Under the proposed change, that person would pay no more than $4,950 (8.5% of their income) — meaning the tax credits would amount to $7,950.