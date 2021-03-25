British electric vehicle firm Arrival sinks in SPAC debut

LONDON — British electric vehicle manufacturer Arrival began trading on the Nasdaq Thursday following a merger with a U.S. blank-check company.

The company finalized its combination with CIIG Merger Corp, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) set up by former Marvel CEO Peter Cuneo, on Wednesday. It's now worth roughly $13 billion, up from a valuation of $5.4 billion in November.

Shares of the company sank around 15% Thursday morning ET time, hitting a low of approximately $18 before trimming losses. That came as other high-growth tech names also fell amid a broad decline in U.S. stock markets.

SPACs have become a hot investment vehicle on Wall Street, luring in several high-growth tech firms looking to list their shares without having to go through the traditional initial public offering process.

Capital raised by blank-check firms so far in 2021 has already outpaced the total issuance in all of last year, according to data from SPAC Research, worrying some investors that the market could be in a bubble.

"We're under the exact same thing that any public company goes through," Avinash Rugoobur, Arrival's president, told CNBC Wednesday in an interview ahead of the listing.

Rugoobur said the deal was about an "alignment of vision" with Arrival's SPAC sponsor, adding that the $660 million the company raised in gross proceeds would help it build more factories and get started on production.

Arrival isn't the first company to go public via a SPAC merger. Nikola and Canoo both went public using the same financing method last year.