Tech executives are rethinking how to hire for in-demand jobs: Survey

For years, companies have struggled to fill demand for skilled jobs in technology, with eligible workers in short supply. The skills gap remains a significant challenge, but according to a new CNBC survey of technology executives, new approaches to recruiting talent and retraining existing employees are becoming more widespread and helping to close the gap.

A year ago, slightly over half of respondents to the CNBC Technology Executive Council quarterly survey said it had become harder to find qualified job candidates. In the Q1 2021 survey, which included responses from 33 of the 85 members and was conducted between March 5 and March 18, that dropped to 30%, as more companies say it has become easier to fill skilled tech positions. This does not mean the skills gap is disappearing. In fact, the survey finds 44% of respondents saying that finding qualified employees remains their biggest risk, and about half say the task remains as difficult as it was a year ago.

Tech jobs can be difficult to source given that software developers and cybersecurity professionals typically require hefty training and certifications.

"It's more of a demand issue," said Gad Levanon, vice president of labor markets at The Conference Board. "Demand is expanding so rapidly they just don't have enough people to meet that."

Cyberattacks and the shift to an online world — a trend accelerated by Covid-19 — means that the need to hire for these roles, in addition to IT support and data analytics, is skyrocketing, but demand far outweighs supply, says Ramona Schindelheim, editor-in-chief at WorkingNation, a nonprofit focused on retraining the domestic labor force for a changing economy.

According to the recent 2020 Workforce Study from ISC2, the gap between desired positions and those employed in the the cybersecurity field decreased from 2019, but an additional 3.1 million workers are still needed to close the skills gap.

"We've moved so much online that there's vulnerabilities that exist that you need people to take care of whether you're a small business or a large business," Schindelheim said.

Covid has upended many workers' lives, with many Americans holding off their job searches because of childcare shortages and fear of infection, Levanon said. While remote work is a solution for some, many tech jobs that still require coming into a physical office tend to be concentrated in specific geographic and metro areas.