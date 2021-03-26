China's dual-listed tech giants lost $60 billion in market value over three days as delisting threats loom

Alibaba founder Jack Ma attends the 5th World Zhejiang Entrepreneurs Convention at Hangzhou International Expo Centre on November 13, 2019 in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province of China.

China's dual-listed tech giants — Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com, and Netease — have collectively lost billions in market value in just days.

The losses come amid the threat of potential de-listings from U.S. stock exchanges.

As of Friday's close in Hong Kong, the market capitalization of the four dual-listed tech stocks have fallen 468.64 billion Hong Kong dollars (about $60.31 billion) in three days, according to CNBC calculations of data accessed through Refinitiv Eikon.

Here's a list showing how much each of the companies, which are also listed in the U.S., lost in terms of market capitalization.

Between Tuesday's close to Friday's close in Hong Kong:

Alibaba : Lost 303.1 billion Hong Kong dollars ($39 billion)

: Lost 303.1 billion Hong Kong dollars ($39 billion) Baidu : Lost 107.54 billion Hong Kong dollars

: Lost 107.54 billion Hong Kong dollars JD.com : Lost 30.674 billion Hong Kong dollars

: Lost 30.674 billion Hong Kong dollars Netease: Lost 27.334 billion Hong Kong dollars

Notable among them is Baidu, China's largest search engine, which made a lackluster debut in its Hong Kong secondary listing on Tuesday. The shares ended flat on the first day of trading.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) adopted a law that threatens to remove companies from the U.S. stock exchanges unless they comply with American auditing standards.

Known as the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act, the law was passed by the administration of former President Donald Trump.

Firms identified by the SEC will require auditing by a U.S. watchdog and need to show that they are not owned or controlled by a government entity in a foreign jurisdiction. Companies will also have to name any board members who are Chinese Communist Party officials, the SEC said in a Wednesday statement.