JC Penney's interim CEO sees green shoots emerging as department store chain plots post-bankruptcy turnaround

An empty parking lot is seen outside a closed JC Penney Co. store in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, on Thursday, April 16, 2020.

Just a few months into serving as interim CEO of J.C. Penney, Stanley Shashoua said he sees signs of growth in the business.

"J.C. Penney is a great American family destination, and our strength is in our storied brands and the services we provide," he said in a phone interview. "We're seeing week-over-week improvements in the business, and we're increasingly optimistic as we work our way through this."

Specifically, he cited growth in home goods and athletic apparel — two categories that have outperformed during the Covid pandemic as Americans look to refresh their houses and restock their wardrobes with more comfortable clothing. More recently, Shashoua said, customers have been coming to Penney for Easter dresses and other formal wear — another sign that people are ready to dress up again.

Shashoua, who also is chief investment officer of the biggest U.S. mall owner — Simon Property Group — has been at the helm of Penney since Dec. 31. That's when former CEO Jill Soltau abruptly left, following the department store chain's Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing seven months earlier.

Simon, along with the U.S. mall owner Brookfield, came to the rescue late last year, acquiring nearly all of Penney's assets out of bankruptcy for $1.75 billion in cash and debt. That included taking control of roughly 670 stores, compared with the more than 800 that Penney had when it filed. For now, the company said, no additional store closures are being planned.

According to Shashoua, the search for a permanent CEO is also ongoing and the prospects are plentiful.

"We are taking our time," he said. "We've gotten a lot of interest from a lot of very high-quality, highly qualified people. And that's very encouraging. People come to us and tell us they love Penney, they grew up with Penney, and they're emotionally invested in it and have real points of view about the business."