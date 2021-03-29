What to watch today: U.S. futures drop after Friday's records for Dow, S&P 500

Credit Suisse warned Monday of a "highly significant" hit to its first-quarter results, after the Swiss-based bank began exiting positions with a large U.S. hedge fund that melted down on margin calls last week. Japanese firm Nomura said it's evaluating a potential loss estimated at $2 billion. Shares of Nomura and Credit Suisse were getting slammed in Monday's premarket. (CNBC)



Goldman Sachs (GS) told shareholders that any losses it faces from the unwinding of trades by Archegos Capital Management are likely to be immaterial, according to Bloomberg. Goldman's loans to Archegos were fully collateralized, a source told Bloomberg.



The hedge fund at the center of the fallout is Archegos Capital Management, which was forced to liquidate positions at the end of last week. The moves by the multibillion dollar U.S. family office, founded by former Tiger equity analyst Bill Hwang, caused a wave of selling pressure Friday in U.S. media stocks and Chinese internet ADRs. (CNBC)



Discovery Communications (DISCA) and Viacom (VIAC) were stable in Monday after significant declines last week due to the forced liquidation of positions held by Archegos. Discovery gained 2% in premarket trading, while Viacom rose 1%. (CNBC)



The giant Ever Given container ship blocking the Suez Canal was partially refloated early Monday, days after the vessel got stuck and brought a vital global trade route to a standstill. The Suez Canal Authority said the ship's course has been corrected by 80% and further maneuvers will resume when the water level rises later in the day. (CNBC)



It remains unclear when waterway will reopen to traffic as hundreds of ships waited to enter the Suez. Maritime data showed at least 10 tankers and container ships changed course to avoid the logjam, including U.S. ships carrying natural gas for Cheniere and Shell/BG Group. (CNBC)

President Joe Biden will separate his sprawling plan to upgrade the nation's infrastructure into two pieces. Biden on Wednesday will unveil the first part of his plan, focusing on items like rebuilding roads and railways. The second part, including child-care and health-care reforms, aspects of what's sometimes called social infrastructure, will be released in "in just a couple of weeks," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday. Taken as a whole, the legislation is expected to cost more than $3 trillion. (CNBC)



With the possibility of safer summer barbeques just months away, along with the promise of widespread Covid vaccine supply in the U.S. by the end of May, many Americans may be feeling as though the nation has finally turned the corner on the pandemic. However, White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that America is really only "at the corner."



New daily U.S. cases, while sharply lower than January's high, increased 12% in the past seven days compared with a week ago, according to a CNBC analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. Nearly half of people ages 65 and older have completed all of their necessary shots, according to CDC data. However, just 20% of the adult population is considered fully vaccinated.



* U.S. Covid cases rising again as restrictions ease despite benefits from increased vaccinations (CNBC)



Ten states will open eligibility for Covid vaccines to all adults this week ahead of Biden's goal to make every American adult eligible for vaccination by May 1. In all, 46 states and the District of Columbia have pledged to meet Biden's goal. (USA Today)



Southwest Airlines (LUV) announced 100 firm orders for Boeing's (BA) 737 Max jets, while taking an option on 155 more planes. Southwest had been considering alternatives to the 737 Max during the time the jet was grounded following two fatal crashes. Boeing rose 2.7% in the premarket. (Reuters)



