China's Xiaomi launches premium phone to challenge Apple and Samsung and fill void left by Huawei

GUANGZHOU, China — Xiaomi launched a slew of new smartphones on Monday, with one high-end device aimed at international markets as it looks to push into the premium segment and fill the void left by rival Huawei's troubles.

The devices are:

Mi 11 Lite and Mi 11 Lite 5G

Mi 11 Pro

Mi 11 Ultra

The Mi 11 Ultra is the smartphone aimed at international markets in the premium segment. It will start at 5,999 yuan ($914) and go up to 6,999 yuan ($1,066) for a higher spec version. Xiaomi has not yet said what markets it will be available in outside of China.

With the Mi 11 Ultra, Xiaomi is entering into stiff competition with leaders Samsung and Apple, but also Chinese rivals including Oppo and Vivo, which have looked to boost their high-end credentials and expand into more mature markets such as Europe in the last few years.

"Early last year, we started to move into the high range market," Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun said at a launch event on Monday. "I think we have found a foothold in the high-range market."

The CEO spent a lot of time talking about the camera on the Mi 11 Ultra which boasts three sensors. The camera takes up a large amount of real estate on the back of the phone. Lei talked up the low-light photography and zoom as well as the algorithm behind the camera.

Other features include:

A 6.81-inch display

5G connectivity

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset inside

"These days, the camera makes the phone. Xiaomi knows it and went all-out with the Ultra," Bryan Ma, vice president of client devices research at IDC, told CNBC.

"Xiaomi may be thumping its chest after tonight's launch, but the competition from rivals is so intense that it can't sit comfortably for long."