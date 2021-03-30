The message Microsoft is sending to managers after a decline in team connectedness

In this article MSFT

A Microsoft patch is shown on the shirt of an employee at the Nokia Oyj mobile handset factory in Komarom, Hungary. Akos Stiller | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Programming note: Microsoft's chief people officer Kathleen Hogan and corporate vice president Jared Spataro speak on innovation acceleration and the post-pandemic disruption of work at the CNBC @Work Summit on Tuesday. Register now. Microsoft is bringing more employees back to offices, but it is continuing to learn big lessons about keeping hybrid and remote work productivity up in the Covid era. That has been slipping. Recent surveying of 150,000+ Microsoft employees by the tech company's head of people analytics, Dawn Klinghoffer, and her team, picked up a significant decline in team sentiment about connections since the mass pandemic work from home experiment began. Microsoft saw employee reporting about feeling connected decline from 91% in April 2020 — its baseline for this data point as it did not track it pre-Covid — to 79% by December, and fall to 71% in February of this year. "The shift to remote work was slowly eroding team connection," Klinghoffer notes in a report out Tuesday. "At the beginning of Covid, people were really focused on staying connected in new ways," she says. "But as time went on, those team connections grew harder to maintain."

What hasn't worked (hint: virtual happy hour)

So what hasn't got the job done? According to Kathleen Hogan, chief people officer at Microsoft, one ineffective method was the attempt to lead with the recreation of team experiences in a virtual environment— from lunches to offsites, desk-side chats and happy hours. "Our data tell us that our employees need us to focus on the basics first, like work life balance and prioritization," Hogan, who is speaking at the CNBC @Work Summit on Tuesday, relayed via email. "Only then can a spectrum of formal and informal touch points like team moral events help strengthen team bonds." Hogan didn't say the virtual cocktail hour doesn't have a place in virtual work. Some teams might enjoy it, while other teams thrive on virtual chat. "But the most important takeaway for me is that before those things can be effective, the fundamentals must be in place first," Hogan wrote. Microsoft managers who have made this distinction have the teams which have continued to thrive throughout the pandemic versus those experiencing collective fatigue. Managers who have taken on a greater role in helping individual employees prioritize tasks and manage work/life balance have kept team morale higher, the company's survey data indicates. At Microsoft, managers with this focus often have weekly "1:1s" during which they can help employees prioritize and overcome challenges. But it's not just the "scheduled time" that pays off, Hogan says. Microsoft teams have also started to set aside time at the beginning of meetings for check-ins. "When work gets busy, it's easy to focus on the work, but when managers take the time to show they care about the whole person, it boosts the entire team's connection and morale," she says.

Hybrid is the new permanent state

If it seems intuitive that managers are important to teams, that's because it is. "Managers have always mattered," says Hogan. But Microsoft's data suggests that manager support matters even more in a digital world. Microsoft is betting the permanent state for many companies will be as a hybrid work organization, and that means this emerging role of managers will be critical to understand, and support with training and resources. The 91% survey number in team connection which Microsoft tracked in April 2020 was a data point "we felt pretty good about," Hogan wrote to CNBC. Getting back to that level is the goal for the hybrid era. "As we adjust to hybrid work, our job is to look for ways to bring those levels back up to where they used to be," she said. One focal point for manager support to retake the highs in team morale: new employees.

Onboarding 25,000 new employees during Covid