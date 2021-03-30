Tax-refund phishing scam targets college students and staff, IRS warns

The IRS warned Tuesday of a tax-refund phishing scam targeting college students and staff who believe they have a pending tax refund.

Con artists are using fake e-mails to impersonate the federal tax agency.

The messages display the IRS logo and use subject lines like "Tax Refund Payment" or "Recalculation of your tax refund payment."

More from Personal Finance:

Senate Democrats propose capital-gains tax at death

These states aren't allowing the $10,200 unemployment tax break

Americans have until May 17 to contribute to IRAs, HSAs for 2020

The phishing scam primarily appears to prey on educational institutions that use a ".edu" e-mail address. It asks targets to click a link and submit a form to claim their refund.

The website asks taxpayers to provide personal information like Social Security number, name, address, date of birth, driver's license number and electronic tax-filing PIN.

Taxpayers who think they have a pending refund can check its status at "Where's My Refund?" on IRS.gov.