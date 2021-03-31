JPMorgan names the global winners from rising bond yields — and some stocks are ‘very cheap’

Lucy Handley@lucyhandley
Share
The U.S. Treasury building in Washington, D.C., on Friday, March 19, 2021.
Samuel Corum | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Wall Street bank JPMorgan expects bond yields to keep going up, and has named more than a dozen stocks that are set to benefit.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield reached 1.77% on Tuesday — boosted by forthcoming infrastructure spending and coronavirus vaccine rollouts — a level not seen since January 2020.

Analysts at the bank expect that benchmark interest rate to reach 1.95% by the end of the year and they say a raft of global stocks will be able to withstand these higher yields — with one sector trading "very cheap," per a research note published Monday.

These are the bank's top picks, which have an estimated dividend yield of at least 3% and are all expected to outperform:

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProMorgan Stanley picks 5 stocks that could get a boost if China cuts emissions
Evelyn Cheng3 hours ago
CNBC ProCommercial buildings are going green. Here are the names to buy, says Morgan Stanley
Pippa Stevens
CNBC ProStifel upgrades Google-parent Alphabet to buy, says the advertising giant is a value pick
Maggie Fitzgerald
Read More