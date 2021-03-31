JPMorgan names the global winners from rising bond yields — and some stocks are ‘very cheap’

The U.S. Treasury building in Washington, D.C., on Friday, March 19, 2021.

Wall Street bank JPMorgan expects bond yields to keep going up, and has named more than a dozen stocks that are set to benefit.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield reached 1.77% on Tuesday — boosted by forthcoming infrastructure spending and coronavirus vaccine rollouts — a level not seen since January 2020.

Analysts at the bank expect that benchmark interest rate to reach 1.95% by the end of the year and they say a raft of global stocks will be able to withstand these higher yields — with one sector trading "very cheap," per a research note published Monday.

These are the bank's top picks, which have an estimated dividend yield of at least 3% and are all expected to outperform: