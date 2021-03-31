What to watch today: Stocks set to open mixed after Dow fell from record high

BY THE NUMBERS

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

Online pet retailer Chewy (CHWY) earned a surprise quarterly profit of 5 cents per share. Estimates had called for a 10-cent loss. Revenue also beat expectations. Net sales surged 47% from a year ago, as homebound consumers ordered more of their pet food and other pet products. Chewy shares surged 10.4% in premarket trading. BlackBerry (BB) shares fell 5.9% in the premarket following its quarterly results. BlackBerry matched estimates with adjusted quarterly earnings of 3 cents per share, but revenue fell short of forecasts amid slower demand for the company's QNX care software. Walgreens (WBA) reported quarterly earnings of $1.40 per share, beating estimates. The drug store operator also raised full-year guidance. Walgreens said quarterly earnings were pressured in part by weaker sales of cold, cough and flu products. Shares of Walgreens rose 2.1% in the premarket. Lululemon (LULU) fell 1.8% in Wednesday's premarket despite a quarterly beat on the top and bottom lines. Brick and mortar comparable sales at the athletic apparel and leisurewear company slumped 28% due to the pandemic, but that drop was offset by a surge in digital sales. PVH (PVH), behind the Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein brands, lost 38 cents per share for its latest quarter, higher than analysts were anticipating. Revenue came in slightly below estimates as well. PVH expects to return to profit this fiscal year, but its projections are shy of estimates and shares fell 1.1% in the premarket. Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) shares surged 6.8% premarket after the steel producer announced preliminary results for the quarter that ends today. The projected earnings for the quarter and the full year are well above current Wall Street projections.

WATERCOOLER