One-third of Americans don’t know whether they’ll get a tax refund or owe the IRS this year

This year's tax season has turned out to be a complicated one — the American Rescue Plan made changes midseason, and the IRS pushed back the filing deadline for individual returns to May 17 from April 15.

Even though most Americans have extra time to file, 32% of taxpayers are still unsure whether they'll be getting money back or will owe the IRS, according to a recent survey from NORC at the University of Chicago.

The survey polled 1,076 adults online and over the phone Feb. 25 through March 1.

More from Personal Finance:

Here's how the $10,200 unemployment tax break works

Here's when direct deposits of stimulus checks will be available

Don't file amended tax return to get unemployment tax break, IRS says

"The complexities just continue to unfold," said Angela Fontes, vice president of the economics, justice and society department at NORC at the University of Chicago. "To me it says there's a lot of folks who potentially had some extenuating circumstances that make it so they're not sure they're getting that refund."

Why you're getting a refund

Most Americans do indeed get a refund from the IRS after filing their tax returns. In 2020, nearly 170 million people filed tax returns, including traditional non-filers who submitted information to get their economic impact payments. That year, the IRS issued nearly 126 million refunds, accounting for about 74% of all filers.

The average 2020 refund was $2,549, about $321 less than the average 2019 refund of $2,870. This year, the IRS had received about 76 million individual tax returns through March 19 and has issued nearly 50 million refunds. The average refund size so far is $2,929, according to the agency.

Taxpayers receive refunds from the IRS when they overpay what taxes they owe on their annual adjusted gross income. This generally happens because employers withhold more than needed to pay taxes from their employee's paychecks. At the end of the year, when taxpayers file, the IRS cuts them a check for the amount they overpaid.