Made a killing in GameStop? Now comes the tax bomb

Investors gawking at hefty returns from GameStop stock may be in for a surprise: a big tax bill.

GameStop stock has swelled more than 1,700% since the start of the year through Wednesday's close. It rallied 130% on Wednesday to almost $348 a share. The video-game retailer's stock cost $39 a share just a week earlier.

AMC and Bed Bath & Beyond stock also surged this week, fueled by extreme speculation among retail traders.

But Uncle Sam will also be profiting from investors' fortunes.

GameStop buyers who sell their holdings will owe capital-gains tax on any earnings. Let's say, for example, an investor sells the stock for a $1,000 profit. That $1,000 is subject to tax. It would come due in the 2021 tax-filing season if sold this year.

The total amount will depend on many things, including an investor's income and the period of time the investor owned the stock.

The wealthiest taxpayers will give up almost a quarter of their earnings, at a minimum, and possibly more than 40% to the federal government. States may take even more.