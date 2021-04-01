Biden ran on a public option, but it's not clear if he will include it in his recovery plan

While President Joe Biden tries to steer his mammoth new infrastructure plan through Congress, his administration is planning the next phase of its economic recovery efforts.

As the White House prepares to unveil a second proposal focused on education, paid leave and health care, it has given few hints about whether it will include a core Biden campaign plank: a public insurance option.

The president ran on expanding health-care coverage by allowing Americans to opt into a Medicare-like plan. Though the White House has said it will address health care in the new proposal due to be unveiled later this month, it has not yet committed to including a public option.

"Health care will certainly be a part of that, with a focus on trying to lower costs for most Americans, particularly around prescriptions drugs, and efforts also to expand affordable health care," White House chief of staff Ron Klain told Politico on Thursday when asked if the proposal would include the Medicare-like insurance plan.

Biden entered the White House with full Democratic control of Congress and a chance to enact major pieces of his platform. Taking office during a pandemic and economic downturn, and facing GOP resistance to many of his goals in a Senate where the filibuster still exists, Biden had to make thorny decisions about what to pursue and when.

Democrats started Biden's term with three chances to use budget reconciliation, the process which allows bills to pass with a simple majority in the Senate. It means Democrats can approve legislation with no GOP votes in the evenly split chamber.

Because Republicans will oppose efforts to expand government involvement in health care, Democrats would likely have to pass a public option on their own. But health-care reform has befuddled the major political parties in Washington for decades.

Democrats would still have to get all of their members on board with a health plan. It could prove difficult in a party where preferred models range from a modified version of Obamacare to a full single-payer system that covers every American.