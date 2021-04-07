Capitol cop Brian Sicknick's cause of death still pending as officials detail how Trump rioters died

A U.S. Capitol Police Officer pays his respects to fellow officer Brian Sicknick, who died on January 7 from injuries he sustained while protecting the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 attack on the building, as he lies in honor in the Capitol Rotunda at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., February 2, 2021.

The cause of death of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick remained under investigation Wednesday, even as an official released the causes of death of four other people who died as a direct result of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Capitol Police have said Sicknick was injured "while physically engaging with protestors" during the riot.

The violence began after then-President Trump and his prominent supporters urged attendees at a rally outside the White House to help them fight the confirmation of then-President elect Joe Biden's electoral victory by a joint session of Congress.

Sicknick died a day after the riot, during which hundreds of Trump backers rampaged through the halls of Congress and battled with police.

Two men, Julian Elie Khater of State College, Pennsylvania, and George Pierre Tanios of Morgantown, West Virginia, were arrested in March on charges related to assaulting Sicknick and two other law enforcement officers with a bear spray-like chemical.

But neither man is charged with killing Sicknick.

One of the four Trump supporters who died during the riot, Ashli Babbitt, was already known on the day of the riot to have been fatally shot by a cop guarding the House of Representatives chamber as Babbitt and others moved toward that room.

Babbitt, 35, was shot in her left shoulder, according to the chief medical examiner of Washington, who on Wednesday said her death was a homicide.

No one has been criminally charged with shooting Babbitt, an Air Force veteran who most recently was running a pool-supply company near San Diego.