Op-ed: Using AI to help solve today's semiconductor problems

There seems to be a critical component missing in the ongoing discussions around the global semiconductor shortage now impacting the auto industry as well as others. While saddled with the burden of previous trade policies, the U.S. needs an answer that can correct the short-term, supply-demand imbalance. Building $20 billion chip factories — or fabs — over the course of five years is a long-term solution to a near-term, crushing dilemma.

The automotive industry is feeling the strain the most. However, it is worth noting that a lack of supply chain strategy, a forecasting of raw material shortages even outside of the pandemic, and sheer risk management could have helped mitigate this global crisis. Keep in mind also that while cars are moving toward becoming electronics themselves, the chip technologies that exist today make it possible for them to be functional and capable.

The manufacturing industry needs to quickly take note that what has been hyped as a necessity due to Moore's law — 5 nanometer nodes — is false 90% of the time. Building a $20 billion fab is simply expensive (though companies with near-monopoly status, such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., would be served well by this approach.) TSMC admittedly cannot keep up with the industry's applications. Car companies and the majority of electronics companies that have technologies that are sub-micron, but larger than 10 nanometer nodes, are enough. And with clever design and iterative artificial intelligence approaches, the process will be less expensive and produced in a significantly shorter timeframe.