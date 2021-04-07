The latest batch of $1,400 stimulus checks are sent. Social Security beneficiaries received most of the money

A fourth batch of more than 25 million $1,400 stimulus payments has been sent, and this time Social Security beneficiaries received most of the money.

The IRS announced on Wednesday that new stimulus checks totaling more than $36 billion had been issued. Those payments began processing on Friday, April 2, and had an official payment date of April 7.

The new batch brings the total payments issued to date to more than 156 million, or about $372 billion.

The $1,400 stimulus checks were authorized by Congress in March. They include payments of up to $1,400 per person, plus $1,400 per eligible dependent, as long as they are under certain income thresholds and meet certain other requirements.

More from Your Money, Your Future:

Trump's payroll tax would 'terminate' Social Security, critics say

Self-employed people may miss out on payroll tax break

Why college students might get less financial aid next year

More than 19 million payments representing more than $26 billion went to Social Security beneficiaries who neither filed 2019 or 2020 tax returns nor used the IRS non-filer tool last year. That includes people who receive Social Security retirement, survivor or disability checks.

In addition, more than 3 million payments — or about $5 billion — were issued to Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries.

Approximately 85,000 payments worth more than $119 million went to Railroad Retirement Board beneficiaries.

The new batch also included more than 1 million "plus-up" payments amounting to more than $2 billion for people who are eligible for additional money now that their 2020 tax returns have been processed.

In addition, more than 1 million stimulus checks — approximately $3 billion — were issued to people who recently filed tax returns in order to get their payments because the government did not have them on record.