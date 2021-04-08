Expedia Group debuts online Covid info search for 7 travel brands

Many people are itching to book a trip to their favorite summer getaway spot but are not sure about Covid outbreaks or vaccination, testing or quarantine requirements.

Online travel shopping company Expedia Group Thursday launched COVID-19 Travel Advisor, an online tool that provides information about current travel restrictions to potential and existing customers across seven of the company's brands.

"Right now, many people are considering booking trips as the Covid-19 vaccine rollout continues, but at the same time, they're inundated with conflicting information about where and how they can safely travel," said Stacey Symonds, senior director of experience insights at Expedia Group, in a statement.

"It can prove challenging to find these details from a reliable source, so we teamed up with Sherpa to seamlessly integrate a solution into our apps, websites, and customer communications," she added. "Our goal is to reduce friction for travelers during a time when they need extra support and empower them to make responsible decisions."

Expedia Group is partnering with Sherpa, a global provider of travel identification requirements for the travel industry, to offer the tool. Sherpa's technology has also been deployed in similar joint efforts with air carriers American Airlines and Caribbean Airlines, the OneWorld airline alliance and guided vacation company The Travel Corp.