Nokia's mobile brand launches $415 smartphone with 5G as it struggles to take on Samsung and Apple

LONDON — The company behind the Nokia mobile brand refreshed its smartphone lineup on Thursday with a slew of new budget models, as it struggles to compete with established players like Samsung and Apple.

Finnish start-up HMD Global has held the license to design and sell Nokia handsets since it bought the telecom group's mobile phone division from Microsoft in 2016. The firm has since released several smartphones and "dumb phones" — including revamped versions of nostalgic devices like the 8110 "banana phone" and 2720 flip phone.

On Thursday, the company announced six new smartphones. They're divided into three different series: X, which is at the top of the range in terms of pricing and specs; G, which is slightly more affordable than X; and C, which is the cheapest of the bunch. Prices start at 75 euros ($89) for the Nokia C10, while the Nokia X20 is the standout device of all six, retailing at 349 euros, or about $415.

For that price, you get a 6.67-inch screen, four cameras on the back with a 64-megapixel main lens, and the ability to connect to superfast 5G internet. The X20 and less expensive X10, priced at 309 euros, are both powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 480 5G chipset, run on Google's Android operating system and come with three years of security updates, as well as a three-year warranty — one year more than that offered by the G and C series.

The X20 also has a "dual sight" feature that lets you use two of the phone's cameras at the same time to capture different angles from a shot.