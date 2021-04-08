Senate Banking Committee Chair Brown asks banks to detail their links to Archegos

Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH), speaks at the 2019 National Action Network National Convention in New York, April 5, 2019.

Sen. Sherrod Brown, chairman of the powerful Senate Banking Committee, is taking aim at three banking giants' ties to Archegos Capital after the fund's recent losses blitzed the market.

In letters to leaders at Goldman Sachs, Nomura Holding America and Credit Suisse, the Ohio Democrat indicates he's looking for details on their relationship to Archegos. The letters, first reviewed by CNBC, are dated Wednesday.

Archegos, a family investment office run by former Tiger Management analyst Bill Hwang, triggered a sell-off in stocks like Discovery and ViacomCBS last month when it was forced to liquidate its positions in those companies.

Several banks were caught in the fallout. Credit Suisse and Nomura were two prime brokers that took significant losses. Two executives at Credit Suisse announced they would be stepping down.

Goldman, on the other hand, managed to sell most of the stock related to its Archegos' margin calls and avoided any losses.

Brown sent letters to Goldman CEO David Solomon, Crystal Lalime, general counsel of Credit Suisse and Yo Akatsuka, CEO of Nomura Holding America.