Biden seeks extra $400 a year in Pell grants for college and to expand aid to Dreamers

President Joe Biden asked Congress for a $400 annual increase in maximum Pell grants for college students as part of a budget proposal issued Friday.

The president also called to broaden eligibility to undocumented immigrants known as Dreamers.

Pell grants are available to undergraduate students who display exceptional financial need. Unlike loans, they generally don't have to be repaid.

If adopted by Congress, Biden's budget would yield the largest one-time annual increase to the federal grants since 2009, according to the proposal, signed by Shalanda Young, the acting director of the Office of Management and Budget.

Students can currently get a maximum $6,495 grant for the 2021-22 award year, which starts July 1, according to the Department of Education.

Amounts vary based on criteria like school cost, full- or part-time status, and information reported on one's FAFSA federal student aid form (Free Application for Federal Student Aid).