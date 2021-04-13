Asia-Pacific stocks edge higher; China trade data for March ahead

Looking ahead, China's trade data for March is expected to be out at around 11 a.m. HK/SIN.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.23% in early trade while the Topix index gained 0.13%. South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.18%.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific edged higher in Tuesday morning trade following a muted finish overnight on Wall Street.

The muted moves on Wall Street came as investors waited for the release of inflation numbers due out on Tuesday stateside .

Overnight stateside, the S&P 500 ended its trading day little changed at 4,127.99 while the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 55.2 points to close at 33,745.40. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.36% on the day to 13,850.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 92.08 — largely struggling to recover following last week's slip from above 92.8.

The Japanese yen traded at 109.37 per dollar, stronger than levels above 109.5 against the greenback seen yesterday. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7625, lower than levels above $0.765 seen in the previous trading week.

Oil prices edged higher in the morning of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures up fractionally to $63.34 per barrel. U.S. crude futures gained 0.18% to $59.81 per barrel.

Here's a look at what's on tap: