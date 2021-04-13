Asia-Pacific stocks edge higher; China trade data for March ahead

- China's trade data for March is expected to be out at around 11:00 a.m. HK/SIN.
- Investors will watch Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese tech giant Alibaba. That comes after the Chinese central bank said Monday Alibaba's financial technology affiliate Ant Group is to restructure as a financial holding company.
SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific edged higher in Tuesday morning trade following a muted finish overnight on Wall Street.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.23% in early trade while the Topix index gained 0.13%. South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.18%.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 traded fractionally higher.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed.
Looking ahead, China's trade data for March is expected to be out at around 11 a.m. HK/SIN.
In corporate developments, investors will watch Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese tech giant Alibaba after the Chinese central bank announced Monday that Alibaba's financial technology affiliate Ant Group is to restructure as a financial holding company. It comes just days after Alibaba was slapped with a $2.8 billion fine for violating anti-monopoly rules.
Overnight stateside, the S&P 500 ended its trading day little changed at 4,127.99 while the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 55.2 points to close at 33,745.40. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.36% on the day to 13,850.
The muted moves on Wall Street came as investors waited for the release of inflation numbers due out on Tuesday stateside.
Currencies and oil
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 92.08 — largely struggling to recover following last week's slip from above 92.8.
The Japanese yen traded at 109.37 per dollar, stronger than levels above 109.5 against the greenback seen yesterday. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7625, lower than levels above $0.765 seen in the previous trading week.
Oil prices edged higher in the morning of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures up fractionally to $63.34 per barrel. U.S. crude futures gained 0.18% to $59.81 per barrel.
Here's a look at what's on tap:
- China: Trade data for March at 11 a.m. HK/SIN