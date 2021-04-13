Cramer says investors selling travel stocks after J&J Covid vaccine pause are mistaken

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday he was not concerned about the stock market impact stemming from U.S. regulators recommending a pause in the use of Johnson & Johnson's one-shot Covid vaccine.

U.S. stock futures turned lower in a sudden move earlier Tuesday after the Food and Drug Administration asked states to temporarily stop administering J&J's vaccine while it investigates reported cases of blood clotting. Futures shed some of the losses, however, after the stronger-than-expected March inflation report was released.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq was higher by about 0.8% shortly after Tuesday's open, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was lower by more than 150 points, or 0.5%. The S&P 500 was basically flat.

"I don't think this is really going to impact the market nearly as much as it indicated" in the premarket, the "Mad Money" host said, referring to the J&J vaccine pause. "I don't expect this to impact travel and leisure at all. I think people who are selling those stocks are mistaken."