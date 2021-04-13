Criminals target Covid relief program that pays $9,000 in victims' funeral costs

Criminals are targeting a new federal program that pays up to $9,000 in funeral costs for a loved one who died of Covid-19, the Federal Trade Commission said Tuesday.

The Covid-19 Funeral Assistance program, overseen by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, opened to applicants on Monday. Individuals have had trouble getting through due to high volume, officials said.

Fraudsters are contacting people and impersonating government agents, offering to register them for assistance, according to the FTC.

"FEMA has not sent any such notifications and we do not contact people before they register for assistance," according to a fraud alert on the FEMA's website.

About 563,000 people in the U.S. have died from Covid-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Criminals may ask for payment to access the financial help, according to the FTC.

They may also request sensitive personal or financial information like Social Security, bank account or credit card numbers of would-be victims or a deceased relative.

The government program is meant for individuals who incurred funeral costs for a loved one who died after Jan. 20, 2020 from Covid-19.