With that $1,400 stimulus check, people weigh ‘revenge spending’ to saving and investing

A pedestrian wearing a protective mask walks past the Macy's Inc. flagship store in the Herald Square area of New York, U.S., on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.

On any given day, the line outside the Gucci boutique at the Mall at Short Hills in N.J. winds around the second floor nearly to the escalator.

Among the shoppers waiting to enter are Gucci's typical clientele as well as new customers who just became $1,400 richer.

"Stimulus has definitely been beneficial," said Cowen & Co. retail analyst Oliver Chen.

As the economy picks up and the market notches new highs, aspirational purchases, such as handbags, belts and footwear — particularly those with big, recognizable logos — are gaining momentum, Chen said, fueled by the latest round of direct payments authorized by Congress and President Joe Biden through the American Rescue Plan.

Like the first two direct checks, this stimulus is meant provide a stopgap for those who have been hit hard by the coronavirus crisis.

For the most part, checks are still being used that way.

About 25% of households are spending this third round of payments, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Specifically, 13% of the latest stimulus check is expected to go toward food and other essential items and just 8% to non-essential items. The rest will be put toward debt repayment and savings.

But, for many who have already been able to pay down debt and save more throughout the pandemic, "the stimulus check feels like free money," said consumer savings expert Andrea Woroch.

"People have this urge to go out and splurge on themselves, almost as a reward for being locked down over the past year," she said.