Many are chasing the stock market by day trading in the pandemic. It could end badly

Trying to pick stocks can be risky. Especially these days.

Bored at home, many people are turning to the stock market and dabbling in day trading for entertainment and profits.

However, most individual investors do not have the wealth, the time, or the temperament to make money and to sustain the losses that day trading can bring, according to financial experts.

Day trading has become very popular worldwide since the onset of the pandemic. Activity has "increased dramatically" in the first quarter of 2020 compared to 2019, according to data analyzed by Cerulli Associates. TD Ameritrade reports that visits to its website giving instructions on trading stocks has nearly quadrupled since January. Meanwhile, trading apps like Robinhood are seeing a surge in business.

Lawrence Sprung, a certified financial planner and the president of Mitlin Financial, based in Hauppauge, New York, believes day trading is up for a few different reasons.

Millions of unemployed Americans "feel it is a method they can use to replace the lost income," he said. In addition, he said, people are doing things they normally wouldn't because of all the additional time they have on their hands.

Another reason? "There are a lot of ads on day-trading for beginners," wrote Barbara Roper, director of investor protection at the Consumer Federation of America, in an e-mail.

But trying to make a profit by buying and selling individual companies over a short period of time can backfire, financial experts say.

"People are obviously attracted by the promise of big gains," Roper said. "But they are just as likely, maybe more likely, to suffer big losses."

To that point, during the pandemic there have been stark winners and losers. Between the middle of March and the end of August, computer game company Nvidia was up nearly 95%, according to Morningstar Direct. Delta Air Lines, meanwhile, plunged by more than a third.

"No one likes to hear from their buddy that they've just tripled their money on Zoom and they didn't," said certified financial planner Douglas Boneparth, founder and president of Bone Fide Wealth in New York.

Yet no one has a crystal ball to be able to tell which companies will go up and which ones will go down, said CFP Carolyn McClanahan, director of financial planning at Life Planning Partners.

"We spend too much time trying to predict a future that's not predictable," McClanahan said.

If you're enamored with any one company, remember that reversals of fate are common on Wall Street. Tesla and Apple rallied after their stock splits earlier this month, but then took big hits.

"Not too long ago, GM and Eastman Kodak were two of the most valuable companies on the planet," said Allan Roth, founder of financial advisory firm Wealth Logic in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

"Both still exist but shareholders were wiped out."